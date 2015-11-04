Autodesk Offers New Subscription Plans and Flame on Mac

SAN FRANCISCO—Users can now subscribe to Autodesk Flame software in monthly, quarterly or yearly plans, the company announced on Wednesday. Autodesk also announced that Flame will be available as a software only product; customers can also choose their own qualified Linux hardware; and support of the Flame on OS X, as well as Flame Family 2016 Extension 2, are planned to be released later in November.

Flame 2016 timeline workflow

The new subscription plans for Flame and Autodesk Lustre are available at a monthly fee of $750/month, $2,000/quarter, and $6,000/year. Autodesk plans to continue to sell perpetual licenses for the Flame Family. The new Flare and Flame Assist subscription plans start at $400/month, $1,050/quarter, and $3,200/year.

As a result of Flame being sold as a software only product and customers having the ability to use their own Linux hardware Autodesk plans to discontinue sales of the Flame as a turnkey system starting early 2016. In addition, users do not have to own a Flame to purchase the Flare or Flame Assist systems.

Additionally, Autodesk is eyeing Nov. 24 for the release of the Flame Family 2016 Extension 2 and the ability to support Flame on OS X. The new Flame Family extension brings new format support and performance gains in color grading workflows, including GPU acceleration on the Lustre Reactor and support for the full DNxHR media family.

Autodesk’s new subscription plans are available now, as is the ability to purchase Flare and Flame assist.