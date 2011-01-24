Audio-Technica introduces new stereo microphone

Audio-Technica has introduced the AT2022 X/Y stereo condenser microphone, a dual-element condenser microphone designed for field sound capture, broadcasting and stereo recording.

The AT2022 features two unidirectional condenser capsules in an X/Y configuration pivot to allow for 90-degree (narrow) or 120-degree (wide) stereo operation and versatile pickup. The capsules also fold flat for storage and transportation.

The mic includes a 1.6ft cable terminating in a three-pin XLRF-type and a 1/8in connector. The output of the microphone is a three-pin XLRM-type connector. The microphone requires a 1.5V AA battery for operation.

A switch permits choice of flat response or low-frequency roll-off (via integral 80Hz high-pass filter) to help control undesired ambient noise. The microphone is enclosed in a rugged housing. The included AT8405a stand clamp facilitates mounting on any microphone stand with 5/8in-27 threads. A fuzzy windscreen, battery and soft protective pouch are also included.