Audio-Technica announces updates to premium RF systems

Audio-Technica has released several major updates to its Artist Elite wireless systems. Hardware improvements include a new backlit LCD on transmitters, a locking battery door on UniPak body pack transmitters and a new two-color (green/red) power/mute status LED. System-frequency architecture now has 25Hz spacing between channels, providing up to 996 selectable frequencies. In addition, Audio-Technica has come out with Version 3.0 of the AEW Control Interface software, which now works with all popular operating systems.

Effective Jan. 1, Artist Elite wireless products now also carry a five-year warranty. To reflect the enhancements, the letter “a” will be added to the end of system model numbers. Audio-Technica’s updated Artist Elite 4000a and 5000a wireless systems will be available spring 2010.