Atomos Ninja-2, Canon C100 give filmmakers compact combination

Atomos, the creator of the Ninja-2 and Samurai field recorders, announced that the Canon EOS C100 can now be added to the growing list of cameras that record pristine uncompressed video from the Ninja-2 field recorder.

"We have been co-developing with Canon to implement stop/start control over HDMI and we're delighted with the results." said Jeromy Young, CEO and Founder of Atomos. "The C100 is around 85 percent the size of the C300 so it makes a very compact combination for independent moviemaking, museums, galleries, wedding, corporate and any type of filmmaking."

Ninja-2 boasts HDMI output as well as HDMI input as well as an upgraded touchscreen to an 800 x 480 pixel display, with a viewing angle of 170 degrees, both horizontally and vertically, with much improved visibility in direct sunlight.

The Ninja-2 ships with the latest AtomOS 3.21 operating system. This includes features such as SmartMonitor, which turns the Ninja-2 into a monitoring solution with Peaking, Zebra, False Color and Blue Only functionality. It also includes SmartLog, a revolutionary feature for those working with Final Cut Pro X, that allows you to edit using keyword tagging, on-set on location or on the move.

Developed with approval from Apple, the Atomos Ninja-2 allows the recording, monitoring and playback of pristine, 10-bit uncompressed images straight from the sensor of an HDMI-equipped DSLR or camcorder, directly to inexpensive HDD or SSD drives (not supplied), recorded using the high quality Apple ProRes codec.

Designed for independent videographers, the C100 offers the same core technology as the C300, including its 8.3MP Super 35mm image sensor, in a smaller package. Its EF lens mount means it's compatible with all of Canon's SLR lenses, as well as the company's specialist Cinema EOS optics. The C100 records 1920 x 1080 Full HD movies to SD cards at a bit rate of 24Mb/s, offers an ISO range of 320-20000, and can output uncompressed video directly to external recorders.

Pricing and Availability

The Ninja-2 is now shipping globally for $995 USD / €795 / £695 and ¥159,800. The Canon EOS C100 camera is scheduled to be available in November 2012 for an estimated list price of $7,999.