ATEME Introduces Green Delivery Tool for Video Service Providers

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE & SYDNEY—ATEME wants to make video delivery more green, launching its new Green Delivery solution, an integrated end-to-end tool that is designed to allow OTT and DTH operators to reduce their video delivery carbon footprint.

Green Delivery brings together carbon-efficient components to reduce hardware requirements, bandwidth usage and energy consumption. Part of Green Delivery’s makeup includes software optimizations for higher-density compression, reduced packaging and more efficient multiplexing; efficient resource allocation; sharing of hardware resources across applications; and sharing of workflows across services. There is also an elastic CDN to eliminate the need to build over-capacity.

According to Joseph Soueidi, ATEME’s chief operations officer, a number of operators that have already deployed Green Delivery have reduced their energy consumption by 66% compared to the 2018 market average.

“With the official launch of the solution, we look forward to helping more operators reach their sustainability goals, while also reducing costs through a more efficient platform,” said Soueidi.