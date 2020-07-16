Trending

Atech Flash Technology Debuts AJA Compatible Media Reader

Blackjet—VX-1P works specifically with AJA’s Pak Media

(Image credit: Atech Flash Technology)

FREMONT, Calif.—Atech Flash Technology has unveiled its latest media reader, the Blackjet—VX-1P AJA Pak Media Reader.

Specifically designed to be compatible with the AJA Pak Media, Blackjet—VX-1P utilizes the bandwidth of USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps), which allows users to ingest, edit and archive creative content from AJA Pak Media at max speeds. The VX-1P uses the USB-C interface so it can be compatible with existing Mac and Windows USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 3 computers.

Additional features for the VX-1P include ingest speeds of up to 525 MB/s; a rugged metal enclosure for durability and longevity; and vent holes to increase heat dissipation.

AFT is offering the Blackjet—VX-1P for $149.99. For more information, visit www.blackjetusa.com.  