Atech Flash Technology Debuts AJA Compatible Media Reader

FREMONT, Calif.—Atech Flash Technology has unveiled its latest media reader, the Blackjet—VX-1P AJA Pak Media Reader.

Specifically designed to be compatible with the AJA Pak Media, Blackjet—VX-1P utilizes the bandwidth of USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps), which allows users to ingest, edit and archive creative content from AJA Pak Media at max speeds. The VX-1P uses the USB-C interface so it can be compatible with existing Mac and Windows USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 3 computers.

Additional features for the VX-1P include ingest speeds of up to 525 MB/s; a rugged metal enclosure for durability and longevity; and vent holes to increase heat dissipation.