Ashly introduces new KLR Series amplifiers

Ashly Audio has announced its new KLR Series, which incorporates a unique combination of high efficiency, high power and modest weight. The two-channel KLR Series amps, which range from 1000W to 2000W per channel at 2W, are ideal for both professional audio and fixed installations that require sonic perfection across the audible spectrum.

The KLR-2000, KLR-3200 and KLR-4000 amplifiers are all optimized to deliver high levels of sustained power, extraordinary audio performance and road-proven reliability into 2W, 4W or 8W loads in bridged, stereo or parallel mono modes. Each unit uses a switch-mode power supply for flawless lows, punchy mids and pristine highs, while at the same time making each unit lightweight and efficient. The output topography of the KLR-2000 and KLR-3200 are Class-AB, while the KLR-4000 boasts a two-step Class-H design. The KLR Series amplifiers include output overcurrent protection, DC output protection, chassis internal temperature monitoring, inrush limiting and a mains circuit breaker.

The front panel includes individual input attenuators, forced air inflow vents with removable dust filters, a power switch and LEDs for power, signal, clip and protection. The rear panel includes a three-position gain switch (1V with 32dB or 26dB sensitivity), a three-position mode switch (bridged, stereo or parallel mono), a three-position, high-pass filter switch (30Hz, 50Hz or off), a limiter switch and air outflow vents. Inputs include balanced three-pin Euroblock and a combination XLR/ 1/4in TRS. Output connections are Neutrik Speakon.