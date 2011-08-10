ARRIS Group to demo complete digital home media solution
ARRIS Group will feature its Whole Home Solution Media Gateway and Media Player, its multiscreen on-demand and advertising solutions and family of DOCSIS 3.0 high-density products to IBC2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam.
Live and interactive virtual demonstrations will show how ARRIS solutions facilitate service provider content and feature distribution. The company will demonstrate:
• The ARRIS C4 CMTS, with new 32D Annex B/24D Annex A eXtended downstream Cable Access Module (XD CAM) and 24U CAM, which, along with DOCSIS 3.0 Touchstone CPE in-home voice and data modems, can deliver data speeds of up to 400Mb/s downstream and 120Mb/s upstream.
• The Whole Home Solution with the Media Gateway and Media Player, a triple-play device providing high-speed data and lifeline voice, linear and on-demand video and personal and Internet-generated content.
• Multiscreen video delivery with the ConvergeMedia unified delivery platform and linear and advanced advertising solutions.
See ARRIS at IBC2011 Stand 1.D41.
