ARRI Expands Camera Lineup With Alexa Mini LF

MUNICH—ARRI has announced a new addition to its large-format camera series, the Alexa Mini LF, which combines the compact size of the Alexa Mini with the large format Alexa LF sensor. Among the new features are three internal motorized FSND filters, 12 V power input, extra power outputs, a new Codex Compact Drive and a new MVF-2 high-contrast HD viewfinder.

The Alexa Mini LF is compatible with almost all Alexa Mini accessories, but it offers certain enhancements that include extra connectors, like regulated 12 V and 24 V accessory power; a six-pin audio connector; built-in microphones; and improved Wi-Fi. The camera features six user buttons on its operating side, while the camera and viewfinder each have their own lock button. User access to the recording media and VF and TC connectors has been made easier, per ARRI.

Internal recording of MXF/ARRIRAW or MXF/Apple ProRes in a variety of formats and aspect ratios are capable with the Alexa Mini LF. The camera also features the Compact Drive recording media from ARRI technology partner Codex. With that comes a 1 TB drive and a USB-C Compact Drive Reader that can be used on Mac of Windows computers. There is also the Compact Drive Adapter for use in any dock that accepts SXR Capture Drives.

Another element from Codex is High Density Encoding, which uses loss-less encoding to reduce ARRIRAW files sizes by around 40 percent during download or later in the workflow.

The new MVF-2 viewfinder offers the same high-contrast HD OLED display, color science and ARRICAM eyepiece as the EVF-2 viewfinder. The MVF-2 features a 4-inch flip out monitor that can display the image or camera control menu. The viewfinder is able to be used on either side of the camera and connects via a CoaXPress VF cable that can reach up to 10m for remote camera operations. Additional features include a refined user interface, a built-in eyepiece lens heater and a built-in headphones connector.

The Alexa Mini LF is built with a carbon body that allows it to withstand temperature ranges of -4 degrees to 113 degrees fahrenheit.

ARRI will begin to ship the new Alexa Mini LF cameras in mid-2019.