ARRI Endorse B-Mount as Universal 24 V Battery Standard

BERLIN—ARRI has endorsed B-Mount as a universal 24 V battery industry standard and announced it will be used in its current and future cameras and lights.

“By establishing an open, international industry standard that meets customers’ needs and is compatible across all manufacturers, the B-Mount will enable productions to source batteries locally, rather than transporting them,” said Jeanfre Fachon, ARRI product manager. “With battery transport restrictions getting stricter, this will save productions time, money and effort. At ARRI we fully endorse the B-Mount industry standard and will be using it in our cameras and lights from now on.”

Developed by bebob, B-Mount is a documented and openly available battery mount standard. Battery manufacturers, including bebob, Blueshape, Core SWX, Fxlion, Hawk-Woods, IDX and SWIT, are developing B-Mount products to address the power requirements of today’s digital cameras, accessories and rigs, which often exceed the limits of existing systems, ARRI said.

LED lights also can be powered by on-board batteries, so having an industry standard for both cameras and lights offers new possibilities for fast, efficient mobile shooting, it said.

A new 24 V industry standard with high capacity offers a futureproof solution for the growing power demands of professional camera and lighting systems. The potential for increased power is three times greater with B-Mount than traditional 12 V systems, the company said.

The advantages of B-Mount include rugged construction and the opportunity for it to provide advanced communications between batteries and camera or lights, facilitating highly accurate readouts of remaining run time and charge time.

B-Mount plates or adapters are available for all current ARRI cameras, as well as SkyPanel S30, S60 and S120 lights.