APT to introduce IP Audio Silver

APT, the WorldCast Systems Group’s audio codec specialist, will launch IP Audio Silver for audio-to-IP conversion at IBC2010.

IP Audio Silver has been designed as an inexpensive unit for the delivery of broadcast-grade audio over IP networks and is ideally suited for studio transmitter links or for large-scale audio distribution that requires multiple units.

Offering AES/EBU or analog audio and the option of linear or compressed audio on professional XLR connectors, IP Audio Silver maintains optimum audio quality. The unit is designed around a DSP-based architecture, avoiding the problems associated with generic PC-based hardware.

The compact unit occupies half the space of a 19in 1RU. It is available as a rugged compact case or rack mountable (two units will fit side by side on a 1RU panel).

