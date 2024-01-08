Apple Vision Pro to Ship Feb. 2

Apple announced today that its Apple Vision Pro VR system will start shipping on Feb. 2, with pre-orders starting on Friday, Jan. 19 at 5 a.m. PST. The Apple Vision Pro, which was announced to great fanfare (and an equal amount of skepticism) will set you back $3,499 (U.S.) with 256GB of storage. Apple Vision Pro will be available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.

Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter. ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers will be available for $99 (U.S.), and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription will be available for $149 (U.S.).

TV Tech writer Phil Rhodes took an in-depth look at the display technology behind Apple Vision Pro last summer and TV Tech sister brand Tech Radar recently got a sneak preview of Apple’s spatial video technology.