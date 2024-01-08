Apple Vision Pro to Ship Feb. 2
Pre-orders for the $3,500 VR headset to start Jan. 19
Apple announced today that its Apple Vision Pro VR system will start shipping on Feb. 2, with pre-orders starting on Friday, Jan. 19 at 5 a.m. PST. The Apple Vision Pro, which was announced to great fanfare (and an equal amount of skepticism) will set you back $3,499 (U.S.) with 256GB of storage. Apple Vision Pro will be available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.
Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter. ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers will be available for $99 (U.S.), and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription will be available for $149 (U.S.).
TV Tech writer Phil Rhodes took an in-depth look at the display technology behind Apple Vision Pro last summer and TV Tech sister brand Tech Radar recently got a sneak preview of Apple’s spatial video technology.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.