Appear TV multiscreen, OTT module targets live streaming

Appear TV showcased its multiscreen and OTT solution for its modular head-end architecture at the 2013 NAB Show.

The module allows users to streamline the encoding and transcoding process, while offering an easily integrated and expandable architecture. The module is well suited for streaming content for live applications such as sports broadcasts.

The Appear TV Multiscreen and OTT module provides a fully integrated, hardware-based system capable of simultaneously preparing multiple signals from any input source in any format for distribution to a HD television in the home, a high-resolution computer screen, and lower-resolution Web- and mobile-based profiles.

The system accommodates different bit rates optimized for each destination device while maintaining a high QoS.

The Appear TV Multiscreen module uses the latest-generation encoding and transcoding technology to solve the challenges of transcoding large numbers of services more efficiently, and at a higher quality level.