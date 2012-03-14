APEC video coverage supplied by Tech Werks, Adtec Digital

Global communication is important, and nowhere so much as at the annual APEC (Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation) Leaders Meeting. This past summit, held in five locations around Honolulu was broadcast to the World Press over IP using Adtec Digital compression technology.

North Carolina-based broadcast service company Tech Werks was tasked with providing video coverage of the APEC Summit with all White House, State Department, U.S. pool and International pool video sent over IP, around the clock for five days. “We built a great layer-2 network on the island,” says Bill Baker, president of Tech Werks. “It was really nice to be able to control any encoder or IRD from any one location.”

The company used Adtec compression solutions including many RD60 multi-codec IRDs, EN-81 DSNG multi-codec encoder/modulators, and a few mediaHUB-HD-Pro MPEG-2 encoders. ”This event should be looked at as the tip of the IP iceberg,” states Kevin Ancelin, Adtec SVP sales and co-founder. “We have been supporting IP transport for a decade and are very excited to see its use in Tier-1 contribution events.”