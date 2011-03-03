Apantac to launch TAHOMA-DL-4+4 multiviewer at NAB Show

Apantac will demonstrate its new TAHOMA-DL Hybrid Multiviewer at the 2011 NAB Show.

The TAHOMA-DL Hybrid Multiviewer combines monitoring multimedia and broadcast quality inputs in the same multi-image display processing system.

The ability to combine DVI, VGA, RGB, HDMI, Blu-ray DVD, DVD, component, S-video inputs with broadcast quality 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs makes it well suited as a multi-image display processing solution.

Apantac plans to roll out six TAHOMA-DL models during 2011, At the NAB Show, the company will launch the first, the TAHOMA-DL-4+4, which accepts four multimedia inputs and four broadcast SDI inputs for monitoring on high-resolution displays.

See Apantac at 2011 NAB Show booth N2530.