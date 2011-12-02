AP adds Custom Consoles Media Wall to global media hub master control room

The Associated Press (AP) has chosen a large Custom Consoles monitor-scape video display support system and Module-R desks for a new HD master control room at its global media hub in Camden, London.

The master control room (MCR) is the international hub of the AP's global video operation, serving client broadcasters on a round-the-clock basis every day of the year. The HD MCR project was coordinated by Letchworth-based systems integrator ATG Broadcast.

Custom Consoles' Media Wall is designed to accommodate large or small arrays of flat-panel monitors and ancillary equipment. Media Wall incorporates height-adjustable horizontal beams suspended between 6.5ft high silver-anodized aluminum columns.