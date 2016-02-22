Amagi Announces Cumulus Cloud-Based Broadcast Platform

LONDON—Cloud-based broadcast infrastructure provider Amagi has announced its latest broadcast platform Cumulus. Offered as a platform-as-a-service, Cumulus allows for the creation and delivery of linear and non-linear streams across cable, satellite, IPTV and OTT on-demand platforms. The platform is built on a cloud architecture provided by Amazon Web Services.

Cumulus offers centralized content storage and archiving, including AWS Glacier, which allows Cumulus to offer an integrated archival workflow for retrieval of archived assets. Channel playout with the Cumulus is powered by Amagi’s Cloudport, which offers multichannel playout support for live and non-linear feeds. The platform also features an App Exchange module that allows broadcasters to access multiple third-party broadcast apps for various workflow tasks, which can then be customized to create a workflow of the broadcaster’s choice.

Amagi will debut the Cumulus at BVE 2016 in London, which takes place from Feb. 23-25. Amagi will be located at booth D06.