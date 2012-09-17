Alticast’s Windmill breezes on to the market

Designed with a modular approach, Alticast's Windmill is a complete product ecosystem that allows operators and device manufacturers to distribute content freely and securely in a multiple-screen environment.

Windmill offers components that can combine to create anintuitive, true multiscreen experience and supports HTML5 and Android, which are quickly gaining popularity in the broadcast space. Windmill is available forcable, satellite, DTT, IPTV, OTT, Cloud-based delivery and hybrid environments.

Windmill encompasses a range of solutions:

• AltiView provides Windmill with a rich, robust user interface allowing for easy content discovery across broadcast and OTT content, content recommendations and an integrated social experience to engage consumers on a deeper level. It has an innovative User Interface/ User Experience (UI/UX) design for richer consumer experiences

• AltiPlatform, a high performance middleware core,draws on Alticast’s heritage as a first-class global middleware provider. It includes modular support for HTML5, Android, GEM, HbbTV, and Blu-ray and provides easy access to standards-based TV functionality and innovative web and mobile services

• AltiProtect provides flexible and cost-effective CAS and DRM management solutions that empower operators to distribute content freely and securely

• AltiAd is an advertising platform that helps operators to generate revenue in the multiscreen environment

• AltiMetrics provides insight into audience response for programs and interactive services.

Positioned as a complete ecosystem, Windmill is future-proofed allowing operators to add services or tweak later as required. It can also be easily integrated with third party solutions where necessary and eliminates compatibility issues to give a consistent user experience across different devicesthrough its open-standard approach. Windmill has been carefully designed to support both legacy set-top boxes that have already been deployed, as well as new and future set-tops.

Alticast is currently working with KT, Korea’s largest IPTV service provider, to develop a next generation set-top-box for KT’s satellite and IPTV hybrid service,which will provide subscribers with a seamless entertainment experience which combines the stability of broadcast with the richness of broadband in an easy to navigate user interface. Alticast is also working with one of Korea’s largest cable MSOs to deliver next generation digital TV services by the close of 2012.