Allen & Heath announces xDR-16 expander for iLive systems

Allen & Heath has announced the xDR-16, an expander unit for iLive systems. The xDR-16 is a 3RU device that adds 16 XLR inputs and eight XLR outputs to any iLive console, connecting via a Cat 5 cable. This allows the user to put the I/O exactly where it’s needed: directly in the iDR rack, across the facility or even in another building.

Up to two xDR-16s can be added to an iLive system, and each xDR-16 can operate up to 120m from its parent MixRack over Cat 5 cable using Allen & Heath’s ACE Link. The xDR-16 provides physical I/O expansion and does not have any DSP processing power of its own; however, the expander provides access to the 64x32 DSP engine found in all iLive MixRacks, includes network ports for software control, and houses a connection for optional backup power supply.