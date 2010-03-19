Al Jazeera Sports Network chooses Nevion HD video transport equipment

Al Jazeera Sports Network has selected HD video transport equipment from Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, for the region’s first 3G transmission.

Nevion equipment will transmit HD video with embedded digital audio over fiber between two studios at Al Jazeera’s central broadcast facility in Doha, Qatar. The solution features an all-in-one embedder/de-embedder with multiformat SD/HD support and transport using a single Flashlink AV-HD-XMUX-T/R module. Only one module, used as an optical receiver with a built in de-embedder, is required on the receiver side.

Flashlink features a broad range of 3G-SDI products offering low-power consumption, extensive control capabilities and reliability.

