AJA Video sets summer for Ki Pro firmware 2.0 release

AJA Video Systems announced the summer 2010 release of version 2.0 firmware for its Ki Pro portable digital video recording device at the 2010 NAB Show.

Ki Pro version 2.0 includes support for eight-channel embedded audio, support for gang recording with multiple Ki Pro units via the Web interface and RS-422 device control.

The AJA Ki Pro is a portable, rugged tapeless video recording device that records high-quality Apple ProRes 422 QuickTime files onto computer-friendly media. Because it features SD/HD-SDI, HDMI and analog inputs, users can interface with virtually any type of camera or video source they may own or rent.

Ki Pro's numerous simultaneous outputs enable flexible monitoring, connecting to both professional and consumer monitors. Intuitive to operate, Ki Pro’s VTR-like buttons provide immediate controls for basic operation.