AJA Releases New Desktop Software for Trio of Products

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—AJA is making it three of a kind with the latest version of its desktop software, announcing that its Kona, Io and T-Tap family of video and audio input/output devices now feature the newly released v12.5 software.

All three products, via the update, are now able to support Apple, Final Cut Pro X 10.3, Adobe Creative Cloud (2017), MXF files, increase streaming capabilities and enable HDR pipelines. Specifically for Kona IP, the update supports SMPTE 2022-7. Additional features include 12-bit RGB frame buffer support in AJA Control Room, AJA Control Panel and Adobe Premiere Pro CC for Kona 4, Kona IP and Io 4K; as well as wireless support for Kona IP and Corvid HB-R.

Desktop Software v12.5 is now available for download from AJA’s website.