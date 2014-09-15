AJA Releases CION Teaser Reel

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—AJA Video Systems released a new teaser reel shot using the CION camera in Grass Valley and Nevada City area. Shooting took place over three days during the first week of September 2014.



The UltraHD 23.98 fps normal speed shots were acquired in camera as ProRes 4444; the slow motion shots were acquired as ProRes 422 with the camera operating at 59.94fps and files saved in-camera as 23.98fps.



Every shot is presented exactly as it was photographed; no exposure adjustments, color correction or image manipulation of any form took place in post-production. The studio shots were captured using three point lighting utilizing both the supplied PL lens mount as well as a third party EF lens mount. With the exception of the umbrella shot, which utilized a single 1K light, the remaining shots were captured with available light.



CION’s white balance values were specifically selected to match the needs of the scene and, in certain cases, auto white balance was also utilized. CION’s in-camera color correction modes were also employed during the shoot. In the scenarios presented, ‘Skin Tones’ and ‘Normal’ settings were selected throughout the filming. The version in the reel is the 1080p downconversion of the UltraHD ProRes 4444 master file.



AJA’s CION is a new ergonomic professional production camera, capable of shooting at 4K and 2K resolutions. CION offers in-camera recording directly to the Apple ProRes family of codecs including ProRes 4444, and ProRes 422 up to 4K 60 fps, and offers the ability to output 4K AJA Raw data at up to 120 fps via 4x 3G-SDI outputs. When recording in HD or 2K, the image is oversampled from the full 4K sensor, retaining focal length as well as providing a vibrant and detailed image. CION features a simple interface with direct controls, as well as camera menu parameters and live video stream that are remotely configurable and viewable through any web browser via a LAN connection.



AJA said CION is shipping soon for a U.S. MSRP of $8,995.