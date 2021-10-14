AJA Releases BRIDGE LIVE v1.12 with NDI and HLS Compatibility

GRASS VALLEY, CA.—AJA Video Systems this week released BRIDGE LIVE v1.12, a new software update for AJA’s turnkey multichannel live video solution for remote production, contribution, collaboration, streaming, and delivery. The release features bi-directional NDI (Network Device Interface) input, output and transcode; HLS output; video preview; and user interface updates for more intuitive configuration.

Whether facilitating remote production, two-way interviews, live event streaming, multi-cam backhaul, field contribution, program return, confidence monitoring, collaborative production, or ABR ladder profiles to hand-off for OTT packaging, BRIDGE LIVE v1.12 delivers powerful new functionality. Bi-directional NDI support makes it easy to encode SDI inputs for NDI output to the network and/or to receive NDI for outputting SDI.

The ability to also transcode IP Video Streams to NDI and/or transcode NDI Inputs to IP Video Streams enables a host of new workflow possibilities. For example, BRIDGE LIVE can now sit at the edge of an NDI event or facility network, enabling professionals to transport outbound NDI video as a streamable format, and/or return the stream to NDI for use at a remote NDI production destination.

BRIDGE LIVE v1.12 feature highlights include:

“BRIDGE LIVE v1.12 marks AJA’s second major software update for the device since launching the product less than a year ago and addresses key customer feature requests to streamline operations and provide greater workflow flexibility in the field,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “This is our first NDI-enabled product, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the unique capabilities of BRIDGE LIVE to the huge range of NDI users around the world. Bringing bi-directional NDI I/O and HLS output to BRIDGE LIVE offers professionals broader hardware and software integration and a simpler, cost effective alternative to deploying large teams of personnel and resources at remote locations.”