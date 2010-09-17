AJA offers smaller version of Ki Pro file-based recorder

Answering user requests for a smaller, lighter version of its Ki Pro that can be easily mounted on a camera, AJA Video Systems introduced its new Ki Pro Mini. Like its predecessor, the portable recorder captures and saves files in the Apple ProRes 422 format directly from camera. This makes the 10-bit 4:2:2 files immediately ready for editing. For production, the lightweight flash disk recorder mounts easily to most digital cameras and can fit in small spaces for POV and other types of “B” roll shots.

Ki Pro Mini offers support for SDI and HDMI cameras, as well as key features including 10-bit full-raster recording to Apple ProRes 422 SD and HD formats (including HQ, LT and Proxy); recording of SD/HD files from digital video cameras to Compact Flash (CF) cards; Mac OS X friendly media and native QuickTime files — no log-and-capture required; professional video connectivity through SD/HD SDI and HDMI I/O; two channels of balanced XLR audio with switch-selectable line/mic levels; eight channels of embedded digital audio over SDI and HDMI; flexible control options including familiar front panel and Web browser interfaces; as well as optional Ki Pro Mini Mounting Plates that attach to hot shoes, battery plates and virtually any other accessory bracket.

The Ki Pro Mini records native Apple ProRes 422 QuickTime files onto CF cards, which are formatted as HFS+ volumes that are instantly connected to a Mac computer via off-the-shelf CF card readers.

The unit will ship in October. Watch a video demo of the AJA Ki Pro Mini.