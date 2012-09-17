AJA introduces KUMO 3232 compact SDI router

AJA Video Systems has announced its release of the KUMO 3232, a new compact SDI router with 32 inputs and 32 outputs to provide signal routing in a small 2RU form factor.



KUMO is AJA’s family of compact SDI routers delivering full 3G SDI capabilities for high-quality signal routing fitting within any facility and budget. The KUMO 3232 was introduced at IBC2012, rounding out the existing AJA line of KUMO routers including the KUMO 1604, KUMO 1616 and the KUMO CP Control Panel, a 1RU control panel for all KUMO routers. KUMO products offer unique no-configuration set up via BonJour, and simple operation via LAN connectivity using its built-in web server, or direct push-button control via its KUMO CP control panel.



All KUMO routers exceed SMPTE standards to ensure the highest quality signal allowing customers to make longer cable runs and minimize interference. KUMO routers are standalone devices and can be controlled from any computer on the network using a standard web browser; additionally, multiple KUMO routers can be controlled from a single KUMO CP on the same Ethernet network. With a forthcoming v2.0 firmware update, KUMO routers can be integrated into existing infrastructure using the industry standard Grass Valley Native Protocol over an RS-422 or Ethernet connection.

The KUMO 3232 will be available in in Q4 of 2012. For a complete set of features and technical specifications, please visit www.aja.com.