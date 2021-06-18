AE Live Selects Custom Consoles

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, U.K.—Sports television service provider AE Live has selected Custom Consoles M-Desk-Technical control room furniture for its new graphics suites. Six suites in total have been equipped, two with seven-bay and four with five-bay units.

"We specialize in delivering creative, innovative and data-rich services for live sport broadcasts," comments Andy McCall, AE Live's facilities and health and safety manager. "That includes creating, developing and delivering on-screen graphics, virtual studios, augmented reality graphics, optimized feeds for devices and audiences, newsroom graphics, virtual advertising, and in-stadia feeds across a broad range of platforms and in multiple languages.”

McCall noted that they’d selected the furniture because it allowed “our staff to concentrate on projects delivered from the AE Live Campus without the visual or acoustic distractions that reduce concentration in an open-plan working environment” and because it “makes highly efficient use of the available space while retaining the freedom to specify the exact features we needed from a standardized range of structural elements. The resultant desks are very strongly built including under-desk pedestals to accommodate IT equipment, monitor display mounts and integral cable management. They also combine comfortable ergonomics with elegant styling."

"MDesk-Technical continues to be a popular choice for IT-centric projects such as modern graphics suites," added Gary Fuller, Custom Consoles' Sales Manager. "The series is designed for control rooms where equipment is housed outside rather than inside the console and no control panels are embedded into the work surface."