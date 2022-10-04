AE Live Partners With Pixotope to Launch Turnkey Virtual Production Solution

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, U.K.— AE Live , a European-based provider of graphics and data solutions, and Pixotope , a developer of live augmented reality (AR), extended reality (XR), and virtual production solutions, are partnering to deliver a turn-key virtual production solution for broadcast, sports and live entertainment.

The integrated system combines AE Live’s expertise in on-screen graphics, data and augmented reality with Pixotope Camera Tracking technology.

“This end-to-end solution removes many of the challenges of traditional production,” said David Dowling, Chief Revenue Officer at Pixotope. “It provides a full-service platform for delivering unique and immersive viewing experiences that are a perfect fit for the way audiences consume data and entertainment today.”

The joint AE Live and Pixotope technology solution has been deployed successfully on several events across Europe including football, horse racing and rugby, with plans to expand its use on sports and events in the United States, the company said.

The Pixotope real-time 3D tracking technology is an essential element of the company’s virtual production platform that incorporates graphics with camera tracking and talent tracking. The system is unique for its ability to combine all types of tracking methods, including mechanical, marker-based and through the lens (TTL) in a single software product.

AE Live delivers a full range of production technologies and services, from traditional broadcast graphics to augmented and virtual reality solutions designed to resonate with global audiences. The company’s graphics and data packages can also seamlessly integrate sponsorship opportunities to create additional revenue streams for rights-holders and broadcasters.

“Technologies like augmented reality (AR) are no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ anymore,” said Dave Gill, CTO at AE Live. “Audiences expect more from a viewing experience, from immersive data-rich graphics that are customized for an event to compelling and convincing AR content. We’re able to deliver that while providing broadcasters with this easy-to-deploy comprehensive eXtended Reality capability.”