Adobe launches Flash Player 10.1 for mobile

Adobe has launched Flash Player 10.1 for mobile, the first Adobe player to bring the full Web across desktops and mobile devices. The new player was redesigned with mobile-specific features for both smart phones and tablets, including accelerometer support, which allow users to view Flash content in landscape or portrait mode; smart zooming, to scale content to full-screen mode; smart rendering, which reduces CPU and battery consumption by ensuring that Flash content runs only when visible on screen; and automatic pausing when a phone call arrives or the user switches to other device functions. Among the partners that have already begun to leverage Flash Player 10.1 to reformat content for mobile screens are Atlantic Records, Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers, HBO and Viacom.

Flash Player 10.1 will be available for Android devices upgraded to Android 2.2 Froyo. Because Apple CEO Steve Jobs recently blocked support for Flash across iPhone OS devices, including crosscompiler translation tools, Flash Player 10.1 will not be available for the iPhone platform.