Adobe debuts Flash Media Server 4

Adobe Systems announced at IBC2010 the availability of Adobe Flash Media Server 4 software.

With this major release, Adobe unveiled three new versions: Flash Media Streaming Server 4, Flash Media Interactive Server 4 and Flash Media Enterprise Server 4, which enables peer-assisted networking, with Real Time Media Flow Protocol (RTMFP), to reduce bandwidth usage.

The Adobe Flash Media Server 4 family of products provides solutions designed for small and midsized publishers up to large enterprise deployments. All versions of Adobe Flash Media Server 4 leverage the full benefits of 64-bit operating systems, which provide nearly unlimited memory range to increase caching capacity, deliver more advanced interactive services and increase the quality of service.