Adobe debuts Flash Media Server 4
Adobe Systems announced at IBC2010 the availability of Adobe Flash Media Server 4 software.
With this major release, Adobe unveiled three new versions: Flash Media Streaming Server 4, Flash Media Interactive Server 4 and Flash Media Enterprise Server 4, which enables peer-assisted networking, with Real Time Media Flow Protocol (RTMFP), to reduce bandwidth usage.
The Adobe Flash Media Server 4 family of products provides solutions designed for small and midsized publishers up to large enterprise deployments. All versions of Adobe Flash Media Server 4 leverage the full benefits of 64-bit operating systems, which provide nearly unlimited memory range to increase caching capacity, deliver more advanced interactive services and increase the quality of service.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox