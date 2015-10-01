4K Red Raven Rolling Out for $10,000

IRVINE, CALIF.—Red Digital Cinema rolled out its Red Raven 4K camera last week. Weighing 3.5 pounds, Red Raven is Red’s lightest, most compact camera. Pricing that starts at $5,950 for the camera Brain only, and complete packages under $10,000.

Red Raven is equipped with a 4K Red Dragon sensor, and is capable of recording RedCODE RAW (R3D) in 4K at up to 120 fps and in 2K at up to 240 fps, and is capable of recording RedCODE RAW and Apple ProRes simultaneously.

Red fans can buy the Raven Brain only and building a kit, or choose a complete package. The Red Raven Base I/O represents the complete package, while the Red Raven Jetpack is designed for use with handheld gimbals, drones, jibs and cranes.

The Red Raven Brain is $5,950, with a $500 deposit, and ships February 2016

The Red Raven Jetpack package is $9,750, with a $1,000 deposit, and also ships February 2016. The package includes a Red Raven Brain, Jetpack, battery belt clip, Red Mini-Mag 120 GB, 4.7-inch LCD, AC power adaptor, and DSMC2 outrigger handle.

The Red Raven I/O package goes for $9,950, with a $1,000 deposit, and ships March 2016. It includes a Red Raven Brain, base I/O V-lock expander, Red Mini-Mag 120 GB, 4.7-inch LCD, AC power adaptor, and DSMC2 outrigger handle.