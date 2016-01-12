Mobile WiFi Hotspots Via a ‘Football’

TASCADERO, CALIF.—Ground Control, a manufacturing company for satellite Internet providers and satellite systems, has launched the newest generation of the MCD-4800, known colloquially as “The Football.” Using in-motion BGAN technology, the MCD-4800 can be used while stationary or in motion, such as on a vehicle or boat deck. The global communications case allows all personnel to create a WiFi satellite hotspot with the touch of a button and no pointing required.





The MCD-4800 is a portable device within a ruggedized case that requires no certification or training to operate. Users can be fully connected within 60 seconds of powering the unit on and walking away. The case produces a long-range 100 meter WiFi hotspot for any in-range wireless device. Additionally, the MCD-4800 now has an accessible WiFi antenna, a high-contrast daylight display and accessible SIM tray for BGAN SIM insertion. Ground Control has also implemented a new single AC/CD charger.

The MCD-4800’s internal battery allows for Internet speeds for up to five hours at 464 Kbps. The BGAN network is net-neutral so client applications can function normally over the Inmarsat satellite network. Greater security can be achieved from the front panel’s RF-45 Ethernet connection, a firewall whitelist of approved IPs or protocols, or a MPLS private network to any destination for total security.

The in-motion feature of the MCD-4800 means that it can maintain full connectivity even while turning at more than 45 degrees per second in any direction. This allows for flexibility for reliable communication in any environment.

The MCD-4800 operates with the case lid closed, so water and dust and dirt penetration are largely mitigated. Operational temperatures of the terminal are rated at -15 degrees F to 131degrees F.