Broadcasters Back NO FAKES Act

State associations representing broadcasters in all 50 states as well as groups in District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico have sent a letter to Congressional leaders supporting the "Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe" or NO FAKES Act of 2026.

Amid the ongoing, rapid expansion of generative artificial intelligence (“AI”), the NO FAKES Act would create important guardrails for the use of digital replicas without unduly restricting the potential benefits that generative AI can contribute to the broadcast and creative industries now and in the future, the groups said.

The letter was sent to John Thune Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer Senate Minority Leader, Mike Johnson House Speaker, and Hakeem Jeffries House Minority Leader.

“This bipartisan legislation would protect the voice and visual likeness of all individuals, including the most trusted broadcast news anchors and local on-air personalities, from unauthorized computer-generated recreations made by generative AI,” the letter said. “It would also provide important exclusions for use of digital replicas in certain bona fide news reporting and broadcasting, as well as commentary, criticism, scholarship satire, parody, and other First Amendment speech.”

Nothing that “nonconsensual voice and image clones can sever that trust, ruin reputations and careers, and distort our public disclosure,” the letter argued that the “NO FAKES Act would create a federal remedy, while also preserving certain state laws, for individuals to fight back against abusive and manipulative deepfakes that threaten to disrupt that trust. And while combatting misinformation, disinformation, misappropriation of content, and deepfakes is a multifaced problem, the NO FAKES Act is a step in the right direction.”