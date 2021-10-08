Comcast Business Closes Masergy Acquisition
Masergy’s technologies will help Comcast better serve large and mid-sized companies
PHILADELPHIA—Comcast Business has completed its acquisition of Masergy, a software-defined networking (SDN) and cloud platforms for global enterprises.
With over twenty years’ experience and innovation in managed network, cloud, and security services, Masergy has more than 1,400 customers in nearly 100 countries worldwide. The combination of Comcast Business’s leading advanced network and Masergy’s innovative services will enable Comcast Business customers to manage their international operations and networks more efficiently, Comcast said.
The acquisition will also help Comcast Business better serve large and mid-size companies, particularly U.S.-based organizations with multi-site global operations, and will strengthen its overall channel distribution strategy, Comcast said.
“We’re very pleased to have closed on our acquisition of Masergy and are excited to officially have their outstanding employees and leadership as part of the Comcast Business family,” said Bill Stemper, president, Comcast Business. “This deal fortifies our channel distribution strategy and redoubles our commitment to the channel partner community. The combination of our teams and complementary service portfolios will enhance the value we bring to large and mid-size companies worldwide.”
