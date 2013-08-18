BHV Broadcast to spotlight expanded Video Ghost series

At IBC2013, BHV Broadcast will showcase its expanded Video Ghost series.

Video Ghost now offers enhanced cable length performance, 12V at 65W up to 150m from the camera or monitor, and comprehensive protection circuitry to prevent inadvertent damage caused by mis-connection. It also provides optional HDMI monitoring of SD/HD/3G video feeds. This alternative to batteries is especially relevant for installing cameras or monitors where the supply of power is difficult or hazardous.

GhostRack is a rack-mounted version of Video Ghost. It offers four channels of Video Ghost in a 2RU by 19in rack case with integral power supply and front-panel monitoring. It is ideal for mounting in an OB vehicle and for powering four remote monitors or cameras along the video cable.

