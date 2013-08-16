Cobalt Digital to unveil COMPASS, FUSION3G enhancements at IBC2013

Cobalt Digital will unveil loudness metering enhancements to its COMPASS and FUSION3G lines (Fusion 99xx, COMPASS 9085 and 9301 for AES-only applications cards) at IBC 2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17.

The new features, which include multisession loudness metering and logging with time code input, will specifically be optimized for the production and post-production community's workflow.

Cobalt’s wide range of cards are ATSC A/85, ITU BS.1770-3 and EBU R128 compliant. Other enhancements include optional LTC input for accurate dubbing, post production and EDLs; full logging of all noncompliant issues; error warnings; and regional and standards variations configurable via Cobalt’s remote control WinOGCP application.

Now, WinOGCP provides session store and resume functions (stop/start without loss of placement or data), with subsequent sessions appended to give total session LKFS/LU reading.

See Cobalt Digital at IBC 2013 Stand at 10.B44.