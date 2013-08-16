Trending

Cobalt Digital to unveil COMPASS, FUSION3G enhancements at IBC2013

Cobalt Digital will unveil loudness metering enhancements to its COMPASS and FUSION3G lines (Fusion 99xx, COMPASS 9085 and 9301 for AES-only applications cards) at IBC 2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17.

The new features, which include multisession loudness metering and logging with time code input, will specifically be optimized for the production and post-production community's workflow.

Cobalt’s wide range of cards are ATSC A/85, ITU BS.1770-3 and EBU R128 compliant. Other enhancements include optional LTC input for accurate dubbing, post production and EDLs; full logging of all noncompliant issues; error warnings; and regional and standards variations configurable via Cobalt’s remote control WinOGCP application.

Now, WinOGCP provides session store and resume functions (stop/start without loss of placement or data), with subsequent sessions appended to give total session LKFS/LU reading.

See Cobalt Digital at IBC 2013 Stand at 10.B44.