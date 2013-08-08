Signiant to show Media Shuttle at IBC

At IBC2013, Signiant will showcase its Media Shuttle system.

Media Shuttle is a hybrid Saas file transfer solution for moving large files securely among its business partners in today's most demanding workflows. It offers the flexibility of customizable portals that can be branded and quickly configured in one of three modes — Send, Share or Submit — to suppor the needs of any project, team or media enterprise. Media Shuttle offers subscription-based pricing and functionality optimized for media operations professionals.

For more information, visit Signiant at IBC Stand 14.125.