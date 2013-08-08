FOR-A to spotlight HVS-XT switcher series

FOR-A will show its new HVS-XT switcher series for the first time in Europe at next month's IBC Show.

The HVS-XT HD/SD compact video switcher series is designed for live events, news studios and OB vans. The HVS-XT100 comprises a separate main unit and control panel, while the HVX-XT110 is an integrated single-unit design. The switchers expand on the established HVS-300 switcher's functions, including mixed HD/SD input, frame synchronization, multiviewer, re-sizing engines, multiple 2.5D DVEs, transition effects an a high-quality chroma key. Standard features include two freely assignable keyers and two DSK channels that can be applied to Aux outputs.

The HVS-XT100 offers eight HD/SD-SDI inputs, four outputs and one HDMI output, expandable to 14 inputs and six outputs, or 12 inputs and eight outputs that can be freely assigned. The HVS-XT110 is compact and designed for use in small broadcasting vans and flypacks. It has 12 HD/SD-SDI inputs and six outputs, plus one HDMI that can be freely assigned.

Additional product highlights at IBC include the FA-1010 multichannel frame synchronizer, the FA-9520 multipurpose signal processor and the new MINI M/E feature within the HVS-390HS that creates a virtual 6 M/E switcher.

For more information, visit FOR-A at IBC Stand 2.A51.