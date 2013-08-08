Leader Instruments' LV5490 to make European debut

Leader Instruments' LV5490 SD to 4K multi-standard multi-waveform monitor will make its European debut at IBC2013.

The LV5490 waveform monitor supports the full range of standard video production and transmission resolutions from 525 and 625 SD up to 3840 x 2160 and 4096 x 2160 4K. Equipped with four 3G-SDI/HD-SDI/SD-SDI input channels plus a high-quality wide-viewing angle 1920 x 1080 9in flat-panel display, it allows precise matching of studio or outside-broadcast cameras. The instrument also doubles as a picture monitor for production crews working on location.

Each of the four inputs includes Leader's unique cable length measurement capability. 3G-SDI dual link and quad link are both supported. Rear panel connectivity includes SDI and DVI raster outputs, Ethernet, RS-422 serial control, eight digital audio inputs/outputs, eight SDI inputs/outputs, external reference and 75 ohm loop-through, 90V to 250V hertz mains power input and ground.

4K images can be divided into upper left, upper right, lower left and lower right areas and output via as four-wire or two-wire 3G-SDI channels. the LV5490 can also downconvert 4K into an interleave-sampled 1920 x 1080 pixel monitor feed.

For more information, visit Leader Instruments at IBC Stand 11.A38.