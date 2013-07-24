Cobalt Digital to roll out expanded range of card-based options at IBC 2013

Cobalt Digital will offer an array of new and enhanced card-based signal processing solutions to international broadcasters at this year’s IBC2013. Cobalt will unveil the latest in converter technology with its new OBSIDIAN3G range of cards, highlight enhanced color-correction features in its 9084 COMPASS HD/SD-SDI RGB Color-correction card, feature extended capabilities of its SPOTCHECK to provide both a video and audio compliance monitoring and recorded data logging system, as well as show its new fiber units both in card form and in Cobalt’s Blue Box Group family of throw-down modules.

Cobalt’s OBSIDIAN3G series of terminal gear cards is also on display at IBC2013. It offers high-quality performance and improved frame density with pricing sensibility to accommodate all types and sizes of broadcast facilities. The continuously expanding feature-rich OBSIDIAN3G series, developed using the latest chip technology, debuts at IBC2013 with a downconverter series that combines low power with a high-density design and the potential to pack up to 20 cards per frame in a dual-channel unit for a total of 40 conversions.

Features include 3G/HD/SD-SDI input, frame sync, SDI reclocking, SD-SDI and analog video/audio outputs. The 9501-DCDA auto-detects and down converts SMPTE 425/292/259M formats, performs aspect ratio conversion and can pan & zoom. Three models debuting at this year’s show include: OBSIDIAN3G 9501-DCDA-3G, OBSIDIAN3G 9501-DCDA-HD, and OBSIDIAN3G 9502-DCDA-3G.

