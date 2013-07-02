Sonnet to demonstrate Thunderbolt technology at IBC2013

At IBC2013, Sonnet Technologies will be demonstrating its Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express Card (PCIe) expansion equipped with the new Thunderbolt 2 technology. Other featured products will include the Echo 15 Thunderbolt Docking Station, the Qio line of high-speed media readers with Thunderbolt interface options, and Fusion storage systems for video, broadcast and audio professionals.

Sonnet's Echo Express family of Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express Card (PCIe) expansion chassis enables the use of a wide variety of high-performance PCIe cards with any Mac computer with Thunderbolt ports. At IBC2013, Sonnet will demonstrate workflow solutions featuring pro cards from Avid, ATTO, AJA, Bluefish444, RED Digital Cinema and Blackmagic Design.

Each supports three single-width, full-length PCIe 2.0 cards; features a 300W power supply with a 75W auxiliary power connector for PCIe cards with higher power requirements; and integrates large, quiet cooling fans. With its companion Mobile Rack Kit, the Echo Express III-R enables users to install one or two mobile rack devices such as an LTO tape drive, shuttle drives, and memory card readers inside the Echo chassis.

All Echo Express systems enable the use of compatible, professional video capture, audio interface, 8Gb Fibre Channel, 10Gig-E, SAS and SATA HBA, and RAID controller cards with iMac, Mac mini, new Mac Pro, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro computers. Plus, these Echo Express chassis feature dual Thunderbolt 2 ports to support connection to new Thunderbolt 2-equipped host computers and daisy-chaining of other Thunderbolt devices.

See Sonnet Technologies at IBC Stand 7.G02