StreamStar to showcase Webcast Case at IBC 2013
At IBC 2013, StreamStar will showcase its new Webcast Case, a portable live HD/SD webcast production tool offering high-quality streaming performance, low weight and easy operation.
Designed with a touch-screen display to fine-tune performance, Webcast Case supports cut, crossfade and transition switching, instant replays with slow and fast motion, graphics overlays, built-in StreamStar encoding and simultaneous HD recording of streamed events.
The briefcase-sized production and streaming device also provides full-featured audio mixing and supports direct streaming to Internet and mobile devices.
See StreamStar at IBC 2013 Stand 10.E59.
