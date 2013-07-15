Visual Unity to roll out vuMedia 2.0 multiscreen platform

At IBC2013, Visual Unity will feature the latest version of its vuMedia multiscreen platform. The end-to-end OTT platform allows broadcasters and content owners to control how their brand and assets are managed, delivered and monetized in the multiscreen environment.

vuMedia 2.0 features new enhancements such as an improved modular architecture and enhanced API integration for faster OTT integration into existing infrastructures. There is also support for Live Time-Shifting so that subscribers can rewind while watching live broadcasts. This user experience is enhanced with the inclusion of a Timeline Thumbnail Preview, which makes it faster and easier for consumers to navigate within streamed content.

A major new feature is the integration of Visual Unity's vuEasy next-generation Online Video Platform. Positioned for Enterprise and Media companies, this cloud-based service alleviates the need for businesses to build an expensive, in-house and resource-intensive media library by allowing them to publish their content online. vuEasy supports live streaming of HD video and allows graphics and other audio and visual material to be associated with video or audio files, for brand promotion or to generate advertising revenue.