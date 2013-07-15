Front Porch Digital to highlight LYNX

At IBC2013, Front Porch Digital will highlight its LYNX cloud content storage management system.

LYNX leverages the latest cloud and web technologies to provide a range of networked and distributed solutions. LYNXdr is a hosted disaster recovery service that allows global media enterprises to centralize critical assets and consolidate operations. LYNXlocal is a simple extension to LYNX that operates locally as an appliance, caching cloud content and providing integration to specialized systems if needed. LYNXlocal is billed as a service element at a low monthly rate.

Also at the show, Front Porch Digital will feature its DIVAdirector V5.2 media asset management system; its DIVArchive V7.1 content storage management system; and its SAMMA product lines, which automate the digitization of videotape, moving content into secure, accessible and searchable digital storage.

