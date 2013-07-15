Avid to build on 'Avid Everywhere' vision at IBC

At IBC2013, Avid will build on its strategic "Avid Everywhere" vision, which it revealed at the 2013 NAB Show. The company also will present its range of production asset management, media asset management, storage, graphics, video editing and mixing solutions designed to enable creative professionals to delivery higher quality, inspiring content.

In addition, Avid will reveal enhancements to its line of Media Enterprise solutions with announcements for on-air graphics, ingest and playback, and shared storage.

Further, the company will showcase its creative toolset, including the latest versions of Avid Pro Tools 11 and Avid Media Composer 7 pro audio and pro video editing solutions, which were released at the end of June.

For more information, visit Avid at IBC Stand 7.J20.