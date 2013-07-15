TSL to introduce SAM1 3GM+MADI Studio Audio Monitor

TSL Products will introduce its SAM1 3GM+MADI Studio Audio Monitor at IBC2013. The audio monitor is ideal for both fixed and mobile broadcast facilities, as well as systems integrators that have embraced MADI as the backbone of a facility's audio infrastructure.

The SAM1 3GM+MADI provides multiple source monitoring of up to 20 channels of audio from MADI, embedded HD-SDI, AES and analog sources on a user-configurable screen, providing immediate access to any combination of formats, delivering a comprehensive visual and audio feedback for confidence monitoring in a compact unit.

With the SAM1 3GM+MADI, users can create a tailor-made monitoring panel that gives them access to the channels that they need via simple rotary control. Channels can be defined as being mono, stereo or 5.1 downmixed group via a single button press with a simple color scheme for instant user recognition of the channel configuration. In addition, users can mix multiple signals together and adjust individual mix levels, if required, to create a personal monitoring environment that meets their exact requirements.

The SAM1 3GM-MADI features dual auto-sensing at 1080p resolution (60Hz, 59Hz, 94Hz and 50Hz) through HD/SDI video inputs for maximum flexibility in any facility. De-embedded audio monitoring is possible from the video HD/SDI data stream with intuitive selection from up to 16 audio channels in four groups.

For more information, visit TSL Products at IBC Stand 10.B41.