Miranda's Kaleido-MX, Kaleido-Modular-X multiviewer series to make their first IBC appearance
Making their IBC debut will be Miranda's Kaleido-MX and Kaleido-Modular-X multiviewer series. The units are designed to combine weight, space and power efficiencies with no-compromise video scaling quality for true "any source, anywhere" processing.
Kaleido-MX is engineered to be easy to select, configure and install, whether in large studios or OB trucks.
Kaleido-Modular-X input/output cards enable monitoring systems to be created within a 3RU, air-cooled Miranda Densité frame. The Kaleido-Modular-X modules use a powerful CPU to drive advanced features and provide excellent video and graphics quality, including the ability to split processing between frames.
Other products that Miranda will demonstrate include:
• The NVISION 8500 Hybrid Router Series Frame Sync Input Card, which supports 3Gb/s, HD and SD, and contains eight input ports for easy synchronization of incoming wild feeds or signals moving between facilities.
• The new SME-1901 module for streaming media.
• The company's routers, including the 4K UHDTV-enhanced NVISION 8500 Series, which are optimized with SMPTE RP-168-compliant, quad-link 3Gb/s switching for the efficient handling of 4K links.
• The iTX integrated playout platform, which will feature several new enhancements such as version 1.1 of iTX Render Service for Adobe After Effects CS6 software.
• Telecast Fiber Solutions' CopperHead 3404K camera-mountable transceiver and new M3 cable.
• Solutions from Softel, including the Swift Create V8.
For more information, visit Miranda at IBC stand 8.D41.
