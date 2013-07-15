DK-Technologies to debut PT0800 audio and waveform monitor

At IBC2013, DK-Technologies will introduce its PT0800 audio and waveform monitor.

The PT0800 offers broadcasters an extended collection of high-quality video and waveform monitoring tools. The video section is flanked by an audio toolbox, complete with bargraphs, moving coil emulation, DK Technologies' proprietary StarFish display technology, FFT spectrum analysis and more. In addition, the unit complies with all major broadcast standards and includes Loudness and True Peak logging.

The PT0800 is highly customizable and allows for virtually any combination of audio and video tools to be viewed and adapted to the specific application and use. The user interface functionality can be tailored to accommodate the functions, views and features desired by the end user.

The PT0800 hardware is modular and allows for input/output choices of AES, HD SDI, analog and Dolby E formats, enabling up to four camera inputs alongside up to 64 audio inputs and 16 outputs — all under preset control.

Also on show will be the company's revamped DK Meter software, which now incorporates Picture Preview and SMPTE timecode reading. In addition, the company has removed complex license structures, allowing full access to all software features to any DK Meter user.

And finally, DK-Technologies will release its latest LTC and 3G additions to the PT5300 Master Sync Generator.

For more information, visit DK-Technologies at IBC stand 8.B60.