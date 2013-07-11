Digital Rapids to exhibit StreamZ Live 4000EX, StreamZ Live 8000EX encoders

Digital Rapids will feature its StreamZ Live 4000EX and StreamZ Live 8000EX encoders at IBC2013.

Ideal for premium live and linear applications from IPTV and OTT headends to high-profile live streaming deployments, the StreamZ Live 4000EX multiscreen encoder builds on the multiformat flexibililty, quality and reliability of the StreamZ Live family with increased performance, fault-tolerant redundancy and expanded control capabilities. The StreamZ Live 4000EX features rich adaptive streaming format support for reaching viewers with high-quality experiences on the broadest range of devices, while its underlying Kayak technology platform enables easy, future-proof upgradability to support new features, formats and technologies as they emerge.

The StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated multiscreen and broadcast live encoder simplifies the convergence of core linear television and multi-platform streaming operations. It reduces operational complexity and costs by seamlessly combining live multiscreen and broadcast encoding in a single streamlined unit. The StreamZ Live 8000EX features simultaneous H.264 or MPEG-2 encoding for broadcast/cable/telco/satellite television applications and multiformat encoding multiscreen adaptive streaming delivery to platforms including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV, OTT services and more.

Also on show will be the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager. New features of the high-volume, automated media processing software include support for the new HEVC (H.265) compression standard and encoding for 4K Ultra HD distribution.

For more information, visit Digital Rapids at IBC Stand 7.F33.