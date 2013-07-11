EVS to unveil 4K version of XT3 production server

EVS will unveil a 4K version of its XT3 production server at IBC2013. The updated XT3 offers greater flexibility and advanced HD workflow operations, along with instant delivery of multicam footage to second screens and live slow motion in Ultra HD resolution.

The XT3 has been designed to continuously record live feeds from two 4K cameras, while generating instant replays and highlights. It supports up to three 4K channels on each server — either two records and one replay or one record and two replays. EVS' unique loop recording technology combines with powerful networking capabilities to provide complete media control from nigst through to playout, including live editing, slow-motion replays, multichannel playback and transfer to third-party systems such as craft editors, automation, archiving or storage.

The XT3 provides native support for a wide range of codecs without requiring hardware changes, allowing production teams to easily select different compression schemes for use throughout the edit process.

In addition to the XT3, EVS will show its newly released Nano Air playout software controller and its OpenCube HD MXF server.

For more information, visit EVS at IBC Stand 8.B90.